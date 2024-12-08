Sports

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi came forward in support of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision not to shift the 2025 Champions Trophy from Pakistan.

According to Geo Super, while talking at the recent Urdu conference in Karachi Arts Council on Saturday, December 7, 2025, Afridi supported PCB’s firm stance against India’s refusal to play the International Cricket Council (ICC) mega event in Pakistan.

He said, “The current position of PCB on the Champions Trophy is fine. If India does not come to Pakistan, we should also avoid going there. Standing on our own feet is crucial to taking a strong position.”

“The ICC needs to decide whether it wants to promote cricket for everyone or focus on money.”

The 47-year-old also got candid about his infamous ball-tampering during a one-day match against Australia at WACA in 2010 when he bit the ball to alter its condition and faced a two-match ban.

Afridi admitted, “I shouldn't have resorted to ball tampering or roughing up the pitch, but at the time, I did it in an attempt to win.”

Furthermore, a power hitter known as “Boom-Boom Afridi” once again praised the decision to make Mohammed Rizwan captain of the national team and said that “Rizwan was the best choice as the Pakistan captain after Babar Azam.”

