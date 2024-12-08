Entertainment

Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement

Amber Heard is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Amber Heard is radiating pregnancy glow!

The Aquaman actress, 38, and ex-wife of Johnny Depp, announced last week that she is expecting another child.

On Saturday, she was spotted for the first time in Madrid after sharing the big news.

Her rep told PEOPLE, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Amber is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021.

In the viral pictures shared by Daily Mail, the actress smiled and waved while jumping into a car to head out for a run at El Retiro park.

Amber went for a tight-fitting black sports leggings and a baggy sweatshirt, with a large trench coat thrown over the top.

The London Fields starlet injected a vibrant touch into her outfit with bright orange and grey sneakers, pairing them with effortless, loose waves cascading down her shoulders.

Delicate jewelry and an Apple Watch added a touch of understated elegance, while a black cap completed her sporty-chic look as she shed her coat to begin her workout.

