Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Selena Gomez has stepped forward to clap back at Eugenio Derbez after he criticized her performance in Emilia Pérez.

While conversing at the Hablando de Cine podcast, the Radical actor-producer made comments about Gomez’s Spanish in the film, saying that she’s not fluent in the language.

“Selena is indefensible,” Derbez said of her performance.

He added, “I was there [watching the movie] with people, and every time a scene came [with her in it], we looked at each other to say, ‘Wow, what is this?’”

But, the host Gaby Meza said that while Gomez is a “very talented actress,” and a “very good singer.”

Gaby said, “Spanish is neither her primary nor secondary language nor fifth. And that’s why I feel she doesn’t know what she is saying, and if she doesn’t know what she’s saying, she can’t give her acting any nuance. … And that is why her performance is not only unconvincing but uncomfortable.”

Derbez showed his agreement, saying, “I’m glad you’re saying that because I was saying, ‘I can’t believe no one is talking about it?’”

He suggested that the audience might not notice the lackluster acting because they rely on subtitles rather than understanding the spoken language.

After the remarks went viral, the Single Soon crooner commented on the video, “I understand where you are coming from..I’m sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie.”

She added, “Also do not ever say my fans are the problem standing up, as you say, for me.”

To note, Gomez plays Jessi del Monte in director Jacques Audiard’s musical crime thriller, and her performance lands her Cannes Film Festival’s best actress prize.

