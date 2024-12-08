Entertainment

Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close

Taylor Swift kicked off Eras Tour in March 2023, and since then, she has performed in dozens of cities

  • December 08, 2024


Taylor Swift is expressing her heartfelt gratitude Swifties!

As the Eras Tour nears its final show, the Lover crooner took a moment to admit the significant role her fans have played in making the tour a truly unforgettable experience.

"This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it," Swift said during the second night of her Vancouver tour stop at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, December 7.

In a fan share video on X, Swift could be heard saying, "There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

"You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions 'make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends," Swift added.

 "That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things," she concluded.

Taylor Swift kicked off Eras Tour in March 2023 in Arizona, and since then, she has performed in dozens of cities across five continents.

The final show of the tour takes place on Sunday, December 8, in Vancouver.

