Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role

Johnathan Bailey played the role of Winkie Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in 'Wicked'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful Wicked role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role

Jonathan Bailey revealed his dedication to mastering the role of Fiyero in Wicked, sharing that he practiced the musical's choreography in his Bridgerton dressing room.

The Bridgerton star costar Ariana Grande recalled, “He was literally shooting Bridgerton and learning the choreography on his days off.”

She added, “He was flying in, having a dance rehearsal and then flying back.”

Corrects Bailey, 36: “Waddling back.”

Jon M. Chu adapted from the hit Broadway musical, Wicked: Part One, stars Grande as Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Bailey as Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar.

The Fellow Traveler star showcased his dance move in Dancing Through Life, which is the movie’s most dance-heavy sequence.

Jonathan Bailey Bridgerton

He portrayed the role Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series period piece since 2020 and he starred alongside Simon Ashley, who starred as Kate Bridgerton in seasons two and three.

Jonathan Bailey movies and shows

Jonathan Bailey showcased his impeccable acting skills in Wicked, Bridgerton, Crashing, Broadchurch, Chewing Gum, Leonardo, Jurassic World Rebirth, Furry, and The Mery.

Jonathan Bailey age

Jonathan Bailey was born on April 25, 1988 and is currently 36 years old.

Jonathan Bailey height

Jonathan Bailey is 5′ 11 (1.80 m) tall, his height made his personality more attractive.

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes

Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds

Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death

Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance