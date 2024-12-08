Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role

Jonathan Bailey revealed his dedication to mastering the role of Fiyero in Wicked, sharing that he practiced the musical's choreography in his Bridgerton dressing room.
The Bridgerton star costar Ariana Grande recalled, “He was literally shooting Bridgerton and learning the choreography on his days off.”
She added, “He was flying in, having a dance rehearsal and then flying back.”
Corrects Bailey, 36: “Waddling back.”
Jon M. Chu adapted from the hit Broadway musical, Wicked: Part One, stars Grande as Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Bailey as Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar.
The Fellow Traveler star showcased his dance move in Dancing Through Life, which is the movie’s most dance-heavy sequence.
He portrayed the role Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series period piece since 2020 and he starred alongside Simon Ashley, who starred as Kate Bridgerton in seasons two and three.
