Entertainment

Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

The American rapper Jay-Z accused of raping a minor alongside controversial Sean "Diddy" Combs

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Jay-Z landed in legal trouble as a woman came forward with new rape allegations including the American rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Recently, a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted by both musicians at the same party.

In October, the lawsuit was initially filed against Combs, 55, but on December 7, the victim mentioned Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, as a defendant in the civil lawsuit.

Jay-Z, 55, became the first celebrity to get involved in sexual assault connections with Combs.

During a chat with CNN, he called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

A few months back, Combs was jailed on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution related charges.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all claims in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.

Jane Doe, who made the accusations against Jay-Z and Combs, claimed that she was 13-years old at the time she was allegedly assaulted by singers at an after party following the Video Music Awards in 2000. 

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.

Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.
Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup

Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Jay-Z addresses rape allegation involving Sean Diddy Combs
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Taylor Swift concludes record breaking Eras Tour with surprise mashup
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tyler Perry coldly breaks silence on friendship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
'The ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz: Here is everything to know about her
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Jonathan Bailey reveals multitasking behind his powerful 'Wicked' role
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez