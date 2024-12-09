Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Jay-Z landed in legal trouble as a woman came forward with new rape allegations including the American rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Recently, a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted by both musicians at the same party.
In October, the lawsuit was initially filed against Combs, 55, but on December 7, the victim mentioned Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, as a defendant in the civil lawsuit.
Jay-Z, 55, became the first celebrity to get involved in sexual assault connections with Combs.
During a chat with CNN, he called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”
A few months back, Combs was jailed on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution related charges.
However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all claims in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.
Jane Doe, who made the accusations against Jay-Z and Combs, claimed that she was 13-years old at the time she was allegedly assaulted by singers at an after party following the Video Music Awards in 2000.