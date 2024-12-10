Entertainment

Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make first public appearance after denying sexual assault allegation

  • December 10, 2024
Jay-Z has taken a legal action against accuser after getting involved in rape case with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

On Monday night, the music mogul graced the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere along with wife Beyoncé and daughter, Blue Ivy, the same day he broke silence on the assault case.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a civil suit for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, the 55-year old singer filed a motion requesting the accuser to make her name public, instead of filing anonymously as "Jane Doe."

His lawyer Alex Spiro stated that Carter "is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff's identity,” as per documents obtained by E! News.

The attorney added, "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear (Jay-Z)'s good name."

The document also stated that Jay-Z has "has never been accused of, let alone engaged in, any sexual misconduct."

Jay-Z’s legal action came after he denied rape accusations a day earlier.

