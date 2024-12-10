Entertainment

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated took divorce from a 10-year marriage in 2015

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Ben Affleck is reportedly not looking to dive back into the dating scene as he navigates life post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As per Page Six, the source shared that the Gone Girl star is “focused on numerous projects he’s working on” and is “still adjusting to the single life” amid his divorce from The Mother starlet.

The source added, “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment.”

They went on to say, “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”

The source suggested that the Batman star “is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career.”

Notably, the report came shortly after Affleck made multiple outings with Garner and their three kids during the holiday season.

Garner and Affleck were spotted driving around Brentwood, California over the weekend.

The former couple separated as they took divorce from 10-year marriage in 2015.

Ton note, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which they held after eloping in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

