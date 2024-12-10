Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and King Charles have seemingly left Princess Eugenie in a difficult situation with his surprising move.
The Princess of York has reportedly received an invitation to celebrate Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.
Moreover, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also extended invite to their only close pal from the royal family to spend festival with their family in California.
An insider told the Express, "Eugenie is in a difficult position because she's always been close to Harry, but she is mindful of how that relationship could affect her standing with the rest of her family."
The source added, "She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act, which can become quite tiresome at times."
The report said that Eugenie is in a "difficult position" because she has also been "invited to Sandringham and in California" at the same time.
It is important to note that Princess Eugenie has always been dubbed a "peacemaker" amid the never-ending feud between the Sussexes and the royal family.
The royal fans are awaiting to see the Princess' crucial decision on Christmas.