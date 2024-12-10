Entertainment

Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations

Jay-Z is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2000 with Diddy in recent lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Beyoncés mom reveals reason of liking post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has revealed the shocking reason behind liking post about her son-in-law, Jay-Z’s rape allegations

Knowles took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 9, to reveal the reason of liking a post from ABC 7 Chicago account which shared details of the allegations made against Jay-Z

"I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!,” the screenshot of a note she posted on her Instagram raeds.

She captioned her post with a passage from the Bible, noting, “Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.”

Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs in an amended complaint filed on Sunday.

The victim, who identified herself only as Jane Doe said Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped her at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, while a third, unnamed female celebrity watched.

Moreover, Jay-Z also addressed the allegations in a post shared to the official Roc Nation X (formerly Twitter) account.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same," he said.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé tied knot in 2008 and shares daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature

WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024

Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special

Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him