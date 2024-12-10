Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has revealed the shocking reason behind liking post about her son-in-law, Jay-Z’s rape allegations
Knowles took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 9, to reveal the reason of liking a post from ABC 7 Chicago account which shared details of the allegations made against Jay-Z
"I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!,” the screenshot of a note she posted on her Instagram raeds.
She captioned her post with a passage from the Bible, noting, “Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.”
Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs in an amended complaint filed on Sunday.
The victim, who identified herself only as Jane Doe said Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped her at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, while a third, unnamed female celebrity watched.
Moreover, Jay-Z also addressed the allegations in a post shared to the official Roc Nation X (formerly Twitter) account.
"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same," he said.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé tied knot in 2008 and shares daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.