Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination

‘Wicked’ actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Golden Globe 2025 awards

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination

Cynthia Erivo is Ariana Grande’s forever cheerleader!

In a press conference hosted on Monday, December 9, the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards were revealed with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both securing nominations for their outstanding performances in 2024 film Wicked.

Taking to her Instagram Story on the same day, Grande expressed her excitement on the news as she shared the nominations post.

“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness…. I am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes, crying (of course)…. It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deepl, grateful for this acknowledgement,” the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker penned.

Reacting to her pal’s achievement, Cynthia Erivo shared a throwback post from her Instagram feeds on Story that featured her with Grande.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Ariana Grande-Butera, my little sister, baby girl I love you. I'm so proud of you. You're so deserving of this moment and I'm glad I get to share the seconds and the moments and the days and the years with you.”

Cynthia Erivo Instagram Story
Cynthia Erivo Instagram Story

She added, “This journey has been so unbelievably special, and I believe it is the company we have kept together that has made it as special as it has been and will continue to be. May there be many many more journeys to take both on and off screen, it is an honor to be able to hold your hand.”

To note, Ariana Grande has been nominated for “Best Supporting Female Actor Motion Picture,” while Cynthia Erivo is nominated for the “Best Female Actor Motion Picture Musical/Comedy” for their film Wicked.

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature

WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024

Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special

Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him