Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination

Cynthia Erivo is Ariana Grande’s forever cheerleader!
In a press conference hosted on Monday, December 9, the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards were revealed with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both securing nominations for their outstanding performances in 2024 film Wicked.
Taking to her Instagram Story on the same day, Grande expressed her excitement on the news as she shared the nominations post.
“Oh my goodness, oh my goodness…. I am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes, crying (of course)…. It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deepl, grateful for this acknowledgement,” the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker penned.
Reacting to her pal’s achievement, Cynthia Erivo shared a throwback post from her Instagram feeds on Story that featured her with Grande.
Alongside the post, she wrote, “Ariana Grande-Butera, my little sister, baby girl I love you. I'm so proud of you. You're so deserving of this moment and I'm glad I get to share the seconds and the moments and the days and the years with you.”
She added, “This journey has been so unbelievably special, and I believe it is the company we have kept together that has made it as special as it has been and will continue to be. May there be many many more journeys to take both on and off screen, it is an honor to be able to hold your hand.”
To note, Ariana Grande has been nominated for “Best Supporting Female Actor Motion Picture,” while Cynthia Erivo is nominated for the “Best Female Actor Motion Picture Musical/Comedy” for their film Wicked.