Why Princess Kate deserves prestigious award?

The Princess of Wales nominated for Time magazine's notorious Person of the Year award

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Princess Kate is a fitting recipient of a prestigious award after her triumphant return to royal duties following her cancer treatment.

As per GB News, Angela Levin highlighted that the Princess of Wales should be awarded with prestigious honour, after the royal was nominated for Time magazine's notorious Person of the Year award.

Levin told the outlet, "I can only hope that she wins, I think she's so marvellous. She's gone through so much”

She said, “And seeing her at the weekend with all the the family for the first time, she was going round talking to everybody and she was looking sensational.”

The royal expert continued, "I think it's also not just that she's done so much this year, but she's actually behaved so brilliantly, and she's spoken so honourably and honestly I think she does deserve it.”

Levin remarked, “But there are some other people in there such as Elon Musk isn't there?”

She added, "I think that he could easily snatch it from her. But even if she doesn't win, we think she's wonderful."

To note, Kate Middleton received a nod after a tough year for the future Queen, starting with planned abdominal surgery in January and her cancer diagnosis in March.

