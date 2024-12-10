Queen Camilla's son blames Australia tour for his mother's illness

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles has set the record straight on speculation surrounding his mother’s recent illness.
During his recent appearance on The Go To Food Podcast, Parker Bowles revealed that Queen Camilla is on the road to recovery after suffering pneumonia.
"Most pressingly, how is your ma doing? Because she was a bit under the weather. Is she going to be in full recovery mode for silly season?" the host asked.
Parker Bowles quickly replied, "I think so, I think, yeah, these things go around ... these bugs."
He further dispelled health rumors saying that there is "no great conspiracy theory" behind her illness.
"I think ... she did the [Australia] tour and she caught some kind of awful bug and then before she was well again, [she] worked too hard as she's one to do,” Parker Bowles added.
Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla had a chest infection.
On December 5, Queen Camilla herself spoke about her health at a London reception commemorating the 50th anniversary of the charity Women's Aid.
"I am still a bit tired. It catches up a bit," she said, according to the Daily Mail.