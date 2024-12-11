Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland' 

Ayeza Khan is living up moments with her girl squad!
Taking to her Instagram space in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Pyaray Afzal actress shared a bunch of shots from her day out in wonderland.
In the first photo, the mom-of-two gushed over the beauty of wonderland while embracing the cruel chills.
The second two clicks therefore showed Ayeza posing with her best buddies.
“Me and the gang in the wonderland. It was so cold that my face had frozen up. That’s why I got the same smile in every picture lol,” the Laapata actress captioned her carousel post.
Her post garnered a million likes with a slew of reactions in an instant.
One fan commented, “Such a fun day.”
“My cutiepie,” the second user noted..
“Love the look and outfit, Ayeza,” the third fan penned.
The fourth effused, “Where are you roaming.”
For the outing, Ayeza wore a long dress which she layered up with a bottle green jacket, muffler, sweater and a pair of gloves.
She also complemented her entire look with a pair of sunglasses and to add more appeal wore her million-dollar smile.
Struggling to survive the extreme cold, the Mein starlet enjoyed every moment spent to the fullest.
For the unversed, Ayeza Khan's husband Danish Taimoor and kids were nowhere to be seen during the outing.