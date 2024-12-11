Trending

Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland'

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is currently vacationing in Canada with her gal pals

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her gang in wonderland
Ayeza Khan makes fond memories with her 'gang in wonderland' 

Ayeza Khan is living up moments with her girl squad! 

Taking to her Instagram space in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Pyaray Afzal actress shared a bunch of shots from her day out in wonderland.

In the first photo, the mom-of-two gushed over the beauty of wonderland while embracing the cruel chills.

The second two clicks therefore showed Ayeza posing with her best buddies. 

“Me and the gang in the wonderland. It was so cold that my face had frozen up. That’s why I got the same smile in every picture lol,” the Laapata actress captioned her carousel post.


Her post garnered a million likes with a slew of reactions in an instant.

One fan commented, “Such a fun day.”

“My cutiepie,” the second user noted..

“Love the look and outfit, Ayeza,” the third fan penned.

The fourth effused, “Where are you roaming.”

For the outing, Ayeza wore a long dress which she layered up with a bottle green jacket, muffler, sweater and a pair of gloves.

She also complemented her entire look with a pair of sunglasses and to add more appeal wore her million-dollar smile. 

Struggling to survive the extreme cold, the Mein starlet enjoyed every moment spent to the fullest.

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan's husband Danish Taimoor and kids were nowhere to be seen during the outing. 

Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador

Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador

Kim Kardashian receives urgent request to help CEO shooter

Kim Kardashian receives urgent request to help CEO shooter
Prince Harry asks emotional question aiming at King Charles feud

Prince Harry asks emotional question aiming at King Charles feud
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor

Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor

Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Olivia Wilde radiates as she rubs shoulders with Ranbir Kapoor
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama
Sarah Khan unveils first look from sets of her upcoming drama
Ranveer Singh marks 14 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 'dreams became reality'
Ranveer Singh marks 14 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 'dreams became reality'
Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump
Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump
Karan Johar brings nostalgia from his 'favourite place'
Karan Johar brings nostalgia from his 'favourite place'
Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss girl energy
Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss girl energy
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal