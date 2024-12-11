Kim Kardashian receives urgent request to help CEO shooter

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Kim Kardashian has been receiving a lot of requests to help CEO shooter Luigi Mangione with his legal case.

Last week, Luigi got arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Kardashians star’s fandom has pleaded her to provide the alleged attacker with legal assistance.

However, Kim, 44, is not a qualified lawyer, but has been very vocal about supporting innocent prison inmates, such as brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have been jailed for nearly three decades for the murder of their parents in 1989.

A fan wrote on X (formally known as Twitter), “can someone kindly get in touch with kim kardashian and tell her to protect luigi mangione, he cannot go to jail he’s a hero.”

Another wrote, “I’m damn sure kim kardashian is looking at ways to set him free as we speak!! the inevitable skims campaign will break the internet , mark my words.”

“I swear to god if kim help this innocent guy then I will never talk shit about kardashian, ever,” a third noted.

Luigi will face charges of second-degree murder along with weapons offences.

