 Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap

Meghan Trainor, who previously shared that she was no longer able to smile after a recent cosmetic procedure mishap, has shared major update on it.
During the December 12 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Trainor shared that she is regaining movement in her face.
“The movement is coming back,” she revealed.
Trainor went on to share, "I got what’s called a lip flip. It was my first ever. And everyone was like, 'You’re gonna love it, you little lips.' And I didn’t love it because I couldn’t smile and I was like [makes frozen face]."
The Made You Look singer described the procedure as "the most painful thing."
She continued, "And I was like, 'This is gonna look great!' And my dad walked in while I was having it, and I was like, 'Oh no.’”
"I got some in my jaw because they say it can help you with clenching and I think the mixture of the two,” she added.
Previously, Trainor opened up about the mishap on the November 20 episode of her Workin' on It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast where she said she "got too much Botox and I need help."