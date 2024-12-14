Royal

Zara Tindall reacts to Duchess Sophie's heartfelt gesture

  • December 14, 2024
Duchess Sophie received a surprising reaction from Zara Tindall for her moving gesture towards Katie Page.

Page and Tindall in their conversation with the Australian Financial Review Magazine got candid about their love for Magic Millions, which is a 10-day equestrian carnival takes place at Gold Coast every January.

Zara's friend who owns Gold Coast with her husband Gerry Harvey reflected on her ties with the Royal Family.

The 68-year-old noted, “Gerry and I were lucky enough to go to the races with the Queen and Prince Philip."

She continued, “We had lunch with them, which was fantastic. Charles and Camilla were there as well.

"We were fortunate to go in the carriages, and it was so funny," Page added.

She went on to reflect on her hilarious encounter with Zara's aunt, Duchess Sophie.

"I’m all dressed up and a bird pooped on me. They all thought it was hilarious," Page told the outlet.

She revealed, "And Princess Sophie [the Duchess of Edinburgh] had to clean me up.”

After listening about this cute moment between Page and Sophie, Zara reacted with surprise, "That’s good luck."

Duchess Sophie is married to Princess Anne (Zara's mother) brother Prince Edward.

