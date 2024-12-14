Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations

In a shocking twist of events, Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs’ rape accuser has revealed that her statements are not all true!
Just a few days back, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against the Young Forever and the Last Night rappers, alleging that the duo sexually assaulted her back when she was mere 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
However, in shocking new revelation, the woman has now admitted that the accusations she leveled against the rappers had some inconsistencies.
Speaking to NBC News on Friday, December 13, the Alabama woman, who described the incident as “catastrophic event,” stated, “I have made some mistakes.”
During the conversation, she confessed being inconsistent on three occasions while giving the statement.
After this shocking confession, Jay-Z’s attorney has now made a request to dismiss the lawsuit, reported Page Six who managed to secure the legal document.
He has also submitted a request to the judge hearing this case and has asked to shorten the filing deadline of the case’s dismissal from 21 days to 1.
In a letter filed to the New York court, the attorney stated that his request comes due to “today’s stunning public disclosures and severe ongoing harm to Mr. Carter’s reputation.”
Meanwhile, NBC also reported that the woman claimed her dad picked her up after the alleged rape, however, her father told having no recollection of the incident.