Entertainment

Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals shocking detail about her allegations

An unidentified woman accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually assaulting her at age 13

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals SHOCKING detail about her allegations
Jay-Z, Diddy rape accuser reveals SHOCKING detail about her allegations

In a shocking twist of events, Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs’ rape accuser has revealed that her statements are not all true!

Just a few days back, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against the Young Forever and the Last Night rappers, alleging that the duo sexually assaulted her back when she was mere 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

However, in shocking new revelation, the woman has now admitted that the accusations she leveled against the rappers had some inconsistencies.

Speaking to NBC News on Friday, December 13, the Alabama woman, who described the incident as “catastrophic event,” stated, “I have made some mistakes.”

During the conversation, she confessed being inconsistent on three occasions while giving the statement.

After this shocking confession, Jay-Z’s attorney has now made a request to dismiss the lawsuit, reported Page Six who managed to secure the legal document.

He has also submitted a request to the judge hearing this case and has asked to shorten the filing deadline of the case’s dismissal from 21 days to 1.

In a letter filed to the New York court, the attorney stated that his request comes due to “today’s stunning public disclosures and severe ongoing harm to Mr. Carter’s reputation.”

Meanwhile, NBC also reported that the woman claimed her dad picked her up after the alleged rape, however, her father told having no recollection of the incident.

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
Timothée Chalamet turns head in new look at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie’s wife
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
Lee Min Ho embarks on space venture in ‘When the Stars Gossip’s new teaser
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae teases thrilling season 2 with 'twists and turns'
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with her new move
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement