King Charles honours Duchess Sophie as Kate Middleton steps back

Duchess Sophie received a huge honour from the royal family after Princess Kate seemingly decided to prioritise her health and family over royal duties.
On December 13, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released delightful photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh from her recent visit to the Disability Initiative's resource centre in Camberley.
Dressed in a chic brown and maroon outfit, the mother-of-two engaged in fun activities with the special people to spread the joy of Christmas.
Alongside the pictures, King Charles' office wrote, "The Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron of Disability Initiative, enjoyed a special Christmas visit to the charity’s resource centre in Camberley."
"Her Royal Highness, who has been patron of Disability Initiative since 2003, participated in various activities with clients of the charity."
"These activities are tailored to the specific needs of adults with disabilities, aimed at enhancing overall well-being and quality of life. Some of these activities involved Christmas carolling, painting and even mince pie making!"
The King honoured the Duchess after a Palace insider told People magazine that Princess Kate "won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time" after 'brutal' cancer journey.