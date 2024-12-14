Entertainment

J.Lo, Jennifer Garner spotted in LA amid Ben Affleck's outing with bestie's wife

Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out during holiday season

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were spotted on the streets of LA, catching the attention of onlookers as Ben Affleck spent time with Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana.

As per Dailymail, the Alias star stepped out alone as she stopped by a jewelry store, enjoying holiday shopping in Los Angeles on Friday.

Garner opted for a warm dark gray, turtleneck sweater along with a pair of classic, light blue jeans.

To complete her look, she wore white sneakers along with carrying a large, black purse over her right shoulder.

Meanwhile, The Mother starlet also made an outing in LA as she was seen strolling outside, arriving at a studio.

For her outing she wore a pair of loose-fitting denim pants, and a black cropped turtleneck.

Also she layered the outfit with a fuzzy beige jacket and slipped into a pair of black platform heels.

However, on Friday, Ben Affleck was also spotted grabbing lunch with Luciana Barroso, the wife of his best friend Matt Damon, in Beverly Hills.

Notably, it came after Garner and Affleck spent quality time on Thanksgiving Day amid the ongoing divorce with Lopez.

The Gone Girl star is busy filming a new project in Long Beach while the Unstoppable star is moving forward as she's house-hunting, aiming for a fresh start in 2025.

Garner was also recently seen filming her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me in Long Beach.

