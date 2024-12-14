Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ hitmaker’s Netflix special ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ was released on December 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Sky is the limit for Sabrina Carpenter!

The 25-year-old Short n’ Sweet hitmaker, who recently released a thrilling and highly anticipated Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, turned to her Instagram Story on Friday, December 13, where she shared a huge milestone.

On her story, the Nonsense songstress shared a screenshot of the Chart Data that revealed a remarkable achievement of the singer.

The screenshot read, “Sabrina Carpenter is the first artist in the history to simultaneously chart four songs inside the top 20 at US Pop radio: Espresso, Please Please Please, Taste, Bed Chem.”

Reacting to the joyous news, Carpenter expressed, “Wow. This is crazy. Thank you so much!!”

Sabrina Carpenter Instagram Story
This outstanding news comes just a few days after the singer sent her fans into frenzy with the release of her exciting festive special show.

In the show, several notable singers joined Sabrina Carpenter for duet performances including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.

It also featured appearances from Nico Hiraga, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is set to resume her superhit Short n’ Sweet Tour next year on March 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

