Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick spoils son with expensive birthday gift

'The Kardashians' star shares three kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick has gifted an expensive gift to son on his birthday.

The Poosh founder and her ex-partner share three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

On the weekend, Scott one of his sons, Mason and Reign, to a brand-new car on their birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the media personality revealed that he had gifted one of his sons a mini Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

He penned alongside the picture of the birthday present, "Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first G-Wagon. Even if it’s a mini G-Wagon, it’s still a wagon! Love you, son. Let the good times roll."

In another snap, Scott hailed the expensive car as "Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! even if it’s a mini g wagon it’s still a wagon! Love you son! Let the good times roll,” adding, "You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life."

On the other hand Kourtney also wished her sons with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media along with throwback pictures.

For those unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated on and off for about 10 years, from 2007 to 2015.

