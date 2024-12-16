Sydney Sweeney makes first appearance after extreme fat-shaming

Sydney Sweeney has clapped back at haters and made first public appearance after receiving extreme fat-shaming.
On Sunday, the Euphoria alum, 27, was spotted with her fiance Jonathan Davino and actress Sofia Vergara in New York City.
Sydney donned a brown sweater paired with brown leather pants as she and her partner, 41, devoured dinner with the Modern Family starlet, 52, at Crane Club, located in the West Chelsea neighborhood.
The Anyone but You actress finished her cozy winter look with white high heel boots and a pair of sunglasses.
On the other hand, Sofia went for a black bustier top, black velvet pants and burgundy coat.
Last week, Sydney received a lot of backlash and fat-shaming for bikini body.
A paparazzi posted a picture of her on the internet wearing a bikini suit, which sparked trolling.
A user wrote on X under the viral photo, “She is such a fat person in real life, I cannot believe she was deceiving us all under that makeup.”
Another noted, “These actresses should be held accountable for creaking unrealistic beauty standards while looking like a fatty in real life.”
Shortly after the backlash, Sydney posted a compilation of some viral hate comments and showed that she embraces her natural beauty.