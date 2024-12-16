Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney makes first appearance after extreme fat-shaming

The 'Euphoria' star received a lot of trolls and hate comment last week for her bikini body

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Sydney Sweeney makes first appearance after extreme fat-shaming
Sydney Sweeney makes first appearance after extreme fat-shaming

Sydney Sweeney has clapped back at haters and made first public appearance after receiving extreme fat-shaming.

On Sunday, the Euphoria alum, 27, was spotted with her fiance Jonathan Davino and actress Sofia Vergara in New York City.

Sydney donned a brown sweater paired with brown leather pants as she and her partner, 41, devoured dinner with the Modern Family starlet, 52, at Crane Club, located in the West Chelsea neighborhood.

The Anyone but You actress finished her cozy winter look with white high heel boots and a pair of sunglasses.

Sydney Sweeney makes first appearance after extreme fat-shaming

On the other hand, Sofia went for a black bustier top, black velvet pants and burgundy coat.

Last week, Sydney received a lot of backlash and fat-shaming for bikini body.

A paparazzi posted a picture of her on the internet wearing a bikini suit, which sparked trolling.

A user wrote on X under the viral photo, “She is such a fat person in real life, I cannot believe she was deceiving us all under that makeup.”

Another noted, “These actresses should be held accountable for creaking unrealistic beauty standards while looking like a fatty in real life.”

Shortly after the backlash, Sydney posted a compilation of some viral hate comments and showed that she embraces her natural beauty.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post