Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar is tying the knot with Maheen Siddiqui

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Wedding bells are ringing for Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui!

Sheheryar and his ladylove Maheen Siddiqui are tying the knot. 

A video is gradually gaining traction on social media which saw the bride and groom celebrating their dholki festivities in full swing. 

The couple looked radiant as they kick off their wedding in full swing. 


The Ho Mann Jahaan actor, who is happy to enter the new phase of his life, flaunts his contagious smile while grooving to the dhol beats. 

Fans flooded the viral post and commented best wishes for the pair, adoring the chemistry between Sheheryar and Maheen.

It is pertinent to mention that the dholki event kicked off privately in the winter season with close family members and dear friends in attendance.

Many big names from the industry including Asim Raza, Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh also graced the event.

The dholki night was young complete with lively music and a cheerful atmosphere. 

Singers like Ali Hamza and Jimmy Khan entertained the vast audience putting their soothing voice on display. 

For the unversed, rumours were rife about Sheheryar's alleged nuptials since very long. 

