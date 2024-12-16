Royal

Prince Andrew makes first appearance amid Chinese spy scandal

The Duke of York has landed in huge trouble after his links to a banned Chinese spy, H6, got exposed

  • December 16, 2024
Prince Andrew has broken his cover amid the Chinese spy controversy!

Recently, the Duke of York began making headlines for his connections to an alleged Chinese spy, who has been banned from entering the UK since 2023, got exposed

Just a few days after landing in a huge new trouble, the father-of-two made his first appearance on Monday, December 16, in central London where he was spotted in a casual dressing, driving his Range Rover on the Windsor estate, reported Express.

Due to his “covert and deceptive activity,” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the spy, who is known as H6, was barred from stepping into the United Kingdom by Suella Braverman, the then home secretary.

H6 came into limelight once again after he recently challenged the decision and filed an appeal to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), claiming that his ban was unfair.

However, last week the court, supporting Braverman’s decision, upheld the ban, as they agreed that H6 is indeed “a risk to the national security.”

Moreover, breaking silence on his connection to the spy, Andrew’s office released a statement in which they denied the links.

"The Duke of York followed advice from HMG (His Majesty's Government) and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised. The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have decided to cut their ties with the disgraced Duke in the wake of this spy scandal.

