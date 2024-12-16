Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed

The alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew has broken his silence as he was named publicly for the first time.
The spy, banned from the UK and linked to the Duke of York, has finally been named as Yang Tengbo after High Court lifted restrictions on naming the businessman.
He was previously referred to as H6 after court imposed an anonymity order.
"Due to the high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere, I have asked my legal team to disclose my identity," Tengbo said in the statement.
He continued, "I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue."
“I built my private life in the UK over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the UK,” the statement added.
Yang Tengbo, who is he former chair of consultancy firm Hampton Group, had been in the UK for almost two decades.
On Friday, Prince Andrew’s office said in the statement that he had stopped all contact with the man, whom he had met through “official channels” with “nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed”.