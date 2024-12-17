Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally released this year's Christmas card with huge surprise for fans.

On Monday, December 16, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex, who have been residing in the US since stepping down from their royal duties, have at last unveiled their 2024 Christmas card that featuring rare photos of their beloved kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, which was a surprise for the royal fans.

The latest holiday card, which features six-photo collage of the royal couple, also presents a snap that captured the adorable children from behind as they excitedly made their ways toward their parents.

Surrounding the happy family of four were their three pet dogs, while, the picture was captured in a scenic garden, adding pure and fresh vibes to the photo.

The green-colored card featured a text that read, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.”

Below the beautiful collage was a heartwarming holiday wish from the Duke and Duchess to their friends and fans.

“We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year,” it stated.

The other snaps in the montage showcased Harry and Meghan’s moments from their trips to Nigeria and Columbia this year.

