Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status 

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, revealed the reasons behind staying single.

On December 17, 2024, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Instagram stories to share his relationship status in a trademark candid style.

The celebrated filmmaker wrote, “Why am I single??” following it up with a cheeky punchline saying, “Because relationships are like a walk in the Park! Jurassic Park.”

With this lighthearted comparison, Karan once again showcased his sharp sense of humour, impossible to miss.

Earlier, during an appearance on the Jai Madaan-Lady of Fortune show, the filmmaker reflected on the scepticism he faced when embracing single parenthood.

Despite questions about societal judgement, the Ghost Stories director remained steadfast in his decision to be a single parent.

When advised to avoid public exposure through platforms like Koffee with Karan, the acclaimed director chose to break free from traditional stereotypes, living on his own terms.

For the unversed, Karan is a proud dad of twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, born on February 7, 2017 through surrogacy.

It is pertinent to mention that Karan Johar faced a major setback in his life owing to his mother’s sudden hospitalisation.

