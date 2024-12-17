Royal

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles III's brother misses special occasion for Royal engagement ahead of Christmas

  by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
King Charles's brother Prince Edward will not be able to celebrate special event with his family.

The Duke of Edinburgh has missed his and Duchess Sophie's son, James' 17th birthday on Tuesday as he left the UK to attend some royal engagements in the Middle-east.

As per GB news, Edward is currently in Kuwait and he will be back in the UK before Royal Family's annual Christmas lunch next week, which will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham palace.

However, it is yet not clear whether, James, Earl of Wessex will mark his special day with sister, Lady Louise, and their mother at their residence in Bagshot Park, Surrey.

This update comes after King Charles and Prince Edward's disgraced brother Prince Andrew hit with new controversy as a shocking report unveiled his close ties with an alleged Chinese spy, H6.

The Duke of York  referred the alleged agent as his close "confidante" as per the new revelations in official documents obtained on Thursday, after a court hearing of the lawsuit filed by H6 against the UK government for banning him in the country in 2023.

Now, UK's intelligence MI5 is probing into Andrew's finances as he authorised the alleged spy to act on his behalf during duke's birthday party in 2021, to seek investors in China.

