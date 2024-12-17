Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom

Nicole Kidman will forever be mama’s little girl, even after her death!
The Babygirl actress, 57, who lost her beloved mom back in September, recalled the “final words” that her mother told Kidman before she breathed her last.
During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the Big Little Lies actress flashed back to the time when she was supposed to catch the flight to see her mom and recalled, “The final words my mama said, which I didn’t know were gonna be the final words … I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her.”
“And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky,'” Nicole Kidman revealed.
While recalling her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman’s last words, the actress also revealed that this is that one thing she has prioritized and has focused “more” on after the tragic loss.
“So, I’m doing that more. And I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves,” stated The Perfect Couple starlet.
For those uninformed, Nicole Kidman is married to Australian-American country singer Keith Urban since 2006. The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.