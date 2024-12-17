World

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korea had sent around 10,000 troops to reinforce Russia's war effort

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

The United States has alleged that North Korean troops have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in Pyongyang's reported involvement in the conflict.

As per BBC, since October, the casualties were reported for the first time since North Korea had sent around 10,000 troops to reinforce Russia's war effort.

The GUR, Ukraine's military intelligence agency also revealed that at least 30 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in fighting over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had started to employ a "significant number" in its attacks in Kursk, a region that Ukraine has held since initiating a surprise offensive in August.

While conversing with reporters on Monday, Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said the US believed North Korean soldiers had "engaged in combat in Kursk alongside Russian forces" and "suffered casualties, both killed and wounded".

However, he did not reveal the exact numbers, but shared that the troops had been fighting since "a little over a week ago".

The secretary indicated that North Koreans were assigned to infantry positions and that their participation was considered so far to be restricted to Kursk, suggesting that they have yet to be sent to Ukraine itself.

After launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian troops have been making progress in the eastern regions of the country in recent months.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost