North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

The United States has alleged that North Korean troops have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in Pyongyang's reported involvement in the conflict.
As per BBC, since October, the casualties were reported for the first time since North Korea had sent around 10,000 troops to reinforce Russia's war effort.
The GUR, Ukraine's military intelligence agency also revealed that at least 30 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in fighting over the weekend.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had started to employ a "significant number" in its attacks in Kursk, a region that Ukraine has held since initiating a surprise offensive in August.
While conversing with reporters on Monday, Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder said the US believed North Korean soldiers had "engaged in combat in Kursk alongside Russian forces" and "suffered casualties, both killed and wounded".
However, he did not reveal the exact numbers, but shared that the troops had been fighting since "a little over a week ago".
The secretary indicated that North Koreans were assigned to infantry positions and that their participation was considered so far to be restricted to Kursk, suggesting that they have yet to be sent to Ukraine itself.
After launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian troops have been making progress in the eastern regions of the country in recent months.