Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card holds secret nod for Diana

Prince Harry is keeping his mom, Princess Diana, alive in his memories and actions!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday, December 16, finally released their long-awaited Christmas card that also featured a rare image of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, delighting the royal fans.
However, the holiday card, that displayed a six-image montage featuring images from their happening year, also held a secret nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
In the rare photo of Archie and Lilibet with their parents, the children could be seen excitedly running towards the Duke and Duchess, as they lovingly outstretched their arms in a scenic garden.
The pose was a “happiness echo’ from Harry’s childhood” and a secret nod to his mother Diana, stated body language expert Judi James while speaking to Fabulous.
She added, “The gesture of throwing their arms out in welcoming delight as their children rush towards them is a nod the iconic photo of idyllic, tactile parental bonding that was taken when Diana threw her arms out in a rush of instinctive love as William and Harry ran to hug her on board the Britannia in 2018.”
James continued to say that “Harry’s flung arms and his facial expression of delight are almost identical here, as is the reciprocal response from his children.”
The Christmas card also had a cryptic message in it as per the expert, who noted that in the snap, the royal couple and their kids were also surrounded by their three pet dogs, giving a subtle message of “family power, strength and balance” that Prince Harry might find missing from his own childhood.