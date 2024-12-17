Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card holds secret nod for Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, honored Princess Diana with a subtle nod in their holiday card

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markles Christmas card holds secret nod for Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card holds secret nod for Diana

Prince Harry is keeping his mom, Princess Diana, alive in his memories and actions!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday, December 16, finally released their long-awaited Christmas card that also featured a rare image of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, delighting the royal fans.

However, the holiday card, that displayed a six-image montage featuring images from their happening year, also held a secret nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

In the rare photo of Archie and Lilibet with their parents, the children could be seen excitedly running towards the Duke and Duchess, as they lovingly outstretched their arms in a scenic garden.

The pose was a “happiness echo’ from Harry’s childhood” and a secret nod to his mother Diana, stated body language expert Judi James while speaking to Fabulous.

She added, “The gesture of throwing their arms out in welcoming delight as their children rush towards them is a nod the iconic photo of idyllic, tactile parental bonding that was taken when Diana threw her arms out in a rush of instinctive love as William and Harry ran to hug her on board the Britannia in 2018.”

James continued to say that “Harry’s flung arms and his facial expression of delight are almost identical here, as is the reciprocal response from his children.”

P.C. Twitter, Getty Images
P.C. Twitter, Getty Images

The Christmas card also had a cryptic message in it as per the expert, who noted that in the snap, the royal couple and their kids were also surrounded by their three pet dogs, giving a subtle message of “family power, strength and balance” that Prince Harry might find missing from his own childhood.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama
King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal