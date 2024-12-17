Prince Andrew plans to attend Royal Christmas despite ongoing scandal

Royal

Prince Andrew is still unapologetic despite causing severe troubles for the Royal Family!

The Duke of York, who has recently been found to have links to a Chinese spy who has been banned from entering in the UK since 2023, was reportedly asked to “keep his head down” in the wake of this ongoing controversy.

While, it was understood that Andrew might not be seen publicly with the Royal Family ever again, and has not been invited for the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations, a source revealed a shocking information to The Sun about the Duke’s appearance at a pre-Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace.

The lunch, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 19, have over 70 royals invited and Prince Andrew reportedly will make appearance at the event despite the ongoing spy scandal.

“Andrew told friends that it’s his family and so he should be there. It’s a family occasion, why shouldn’t he go?” told the insider to the outlet.

This update comes just after it was reported that Andrew will remain at Royal Lodge in Windsor with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day, after he agreed to steer clear of Sandringham.

Meanwhile, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be spending the holiday with their in-laws.

