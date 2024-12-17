Justin Timberlake’s awkward wardrobe mishap in Nashville sparks fans reaction

Justin Timberlake has got himself in an embarrassing and awkward situation!
During his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena, the Mirrors singer suffered a major wardrobe blunder that quickly went viral over social media with many poking fun at him.
In the viral video shared by a concertgoer on TikTok under the username @jettymay, the Better Place hitmaker’s groin area was zoomed by the user, making the focus quickly shifting to how the contraption was tightly wrapped around his bulge, making his body shape very visible and revealing more detail than usual.
“Saw Justin Timberlake in Nashville last night,” read the text in the video.
The clip has garnered 307.2K likes, and 5200 comments, while, it has been saved by 11.3K TikTok users and shared by 94.2K.
Commenting on the video, several netizens shared their quipping reactions and poked fun at the singer, while some also defended him and shared their pitied reactions.
“I think you saw Justin’s Timber,” laughed one.
Another quipped, “I guess money can’t buy you everything.”
“The way you ZOOMED in!” ragged a third.
With crying emojis, a fourth pitied, “Him constantly trying to cover it with his shirt.”
However, a fifth criticized the person who shared the video writing, “Just because you seen it doesn’t mean that we have to,” followed by some broken heart emojis.
Justin Timberlake will perform his next show at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on December 19, 2024.