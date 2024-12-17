ChatGPT's new Search feature lets all users access web information instantly

OpenAI has introduced a new and unique feature called ChatGPT Search to all users .
As per multiple outlets, this feature allows users to get answers to their queries using information from the internet, such as websites and blogs.
Initially, OpenAI introduced this feature in July as a prototype named SearchGPT for a small group of testers and in November it became available to paid users.
OpenAI has made the feature available to all users, including those using the free version of the platform.
This web search feature works within the chatbot’s interface and can be activated either manually by the user or automatically by the system.
OpenAI built its own search engine to reduce its reliance on other search engines to avoid problems related to web crawling.
When users access ChatGPT on a web browser or mobile app, they will see a new globe icon next to the Attach file option in the text field.
Upon clicking the icon, they can easily activate a mode which enables the AI to gather the information directly from the internet.
Reports further revealed that users of ChatGPT Plus Team and Pro plans will soon have access to the Search feature with Advanced Voice mode.