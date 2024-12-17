World

Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district

The rare discovery was made during the renovation of a building in Achterdam

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district

Archaeologists have discovered a strange floor made up of bones during the excavation in the central area of city in the Netherlands.

As per NewsWeek, the rare discovery was made during the renovation of a building in Achterdam, a district located in Alkmaar.

During the renovation work, archaeologists discovered an old tiled floor that was very worn.

While, finding such a floor is not unusual, the researchers were surprised to see that in some parts of the floor, the tiles had been replaced with bones.

The bones discovered are from cattle, particularly from the lower limbs. These bones were cut to the same length, possibly for a specific purpose.

It appears the bones were used to fill the gaps in the floors, but the reason for using bones instead of other material and the time period is unknown.

Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district

Nancy de Jong said in a statement, "We were very happy to have the chance to see this bone floor with our own eyes. It is always a privilege to uncover something from a long-gone era and add new information to the history of Alkmaar.”

Meanwhile, Alkmaar councilor for heritage Anjo van de Ven expressed, “Discovering this floor is incredibly interesting. I am therefore happy that our archaeologists regularly get the chance to look along on projects and that companies and residents know where to find them when they are needed.”

Ven added, “There are still so many hidden stories, waiting for our team of archaeologists to come and find them. I am always excited when they call me with an update on a find."

However, the researchers plan to continue examining the floor to check if the bones go beyond the areas visible so far.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Woman loses leg after cat scratch turns into tragic infection
Woman loses leg after cat scratch turns into tragic infection
Researchers uncover ancient saber-toothed predator older than dinosaurs
Researchers uncover ancient saber-toothed predator older than dinosaurs
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter