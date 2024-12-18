Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively land in hot water for 'working class' title

  December 18, 2024
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have received a lot of backlash after the Deadpool star made some controversial remarks about his wife.

The 48-year old Hollywood star shared that the Gossip Girl star, 37, comes from a “working class” background in a new statement.

Blake has been labelled a “nepo baby” by netizens as she comes from a family of actors.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan gave a “working class” title to his wife and sparked backlash.

He said, “We try to give them as normal a life as possible. I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood. We both grew up very working class.”

“I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, "Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid, or, I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout, or whatever,” the Free Guy star explained.

However, fans called his claims “ignorant” on social media.

A user wrote on X, “does he even know what working class means? I mean blake grew up in suburbs of LA with her rich parents.”

Blake’s late father, Ernie Lively, was an actor and director, and her mother Elaine Lively was an actress and a talent manager.

Notably, Reynolds and Blake shared four children — James, 10, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and Olin, one.

