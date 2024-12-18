Entertainment

Paris Hilton gets emotional as son Phoenix joins her on new milestone

Paris Hilton receives support from husband Carter Reum and son Phoenix

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024


Pairs Hilton has recently achieved a new goal and her son Phoenix was by her side to witness it.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul posted pictures and clips from her speech at Capitol Hill.

Due to her advocacy, the Senate has passed the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act bill.

Paris captioned the post, “Yesterday at Capitol Hill, I gave a speech urging the House to pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act—a bill that would protect children from the same trauma I endured as a teen in a residential treatment facility.”

In the first frame, the Infinite Icon hitmaker was posing with Phoenix.

Her husband Carter Reum also joined her and Phoenix in photo shoot.

“I’ve visited the Capitol several times since beginning on my advocacy journey, but this trip is especially meaningful as I have my son Phoenix by my side. He and my daughter London are a huge part of my motivation in fighting for children’s rights I want them to know that their mom is making sure that the world a safer place for every child,” she noted.

Paris concluded the post on a note that she wants to become an inspiration for her kids, London and Phoenix.

