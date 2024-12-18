Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey

Rihanna has set the internet ablaze after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey at her concert.
On Tuesday, the 55-year old singer concluded her Christmas Time tour with a star-studded crowd at the Barclays Center.
During her last show, Mariah signed Rihanna’s breast.
As per People, Rihanna, 36,said while camera was focused on her, "Mariah Carey is signing my tit.”
The Fenty founder donned a fluffy tan jacket and a pair of sunglasses for the concert.
Fans of both singers were in denial and flooded the social media with their takes.
A user wrote on X, “even kids were attending the concert I dont get why would Mariah do that.”
Another penned, “omggg what did I just saww..Rihanna is better than me cause I would’ve broken up with my boyfriend right there and then if Mariah signed my tits.”
Last week, Mariah announced that she had to cancel three shows — in Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y. — after getting flue.
She wrote on December 11, "Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”
However, Mariah concluded her Christmas Time tour on December 17, 2024.