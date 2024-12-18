Entertainment

From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles

From the silver screen to the governor's mansion, Arnold's journey is a testament to his relentless drive and ambition

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzeneggers comedic roles
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles

Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to spread Christmas joy by taking a role of the Santa Claus in the upcoming movie, The Man with the Bag.

On Tuesday, he was spotted on the set of his new Christmas movie in New York City.

With a stellar acting career spanning over five decades, Arnold has tried a wide range of genres, but it's his comedic roles that have given him recognition and awards.

From his breakout role in Conan the Barbarian to his iconic portrayal of Howard Langston in Jingle All the Way, Arnold has consistently showcased his matchless talent, leaving audiences in stitches.

Let’s take a look at his famous comedy films.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way:

Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred alongside Sinbad as Howard Langston in the Jingle All the Way.

The 1996 American Christmas family comedy film was directed by Brian Levant.

In the blockbuster movie, Arnold tried to buy the popular Turbo-Man action figure for his son on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins:

Arnold Schwarzenegger played a character of a fraternal twin brother of Danny DeVito, the duo was separated at birth, in Twins.

The comedic film turned out to be a commercial success, earning $216 million worldwide.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop:

Kindergarten Cop stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Kimble, a dedicated police detective working undercover as a kindergarten teacher.

As a detective, he was trying to find the wife and child of drug dealer Cullen Crisp.

The hit movie earned 202 million dollar at the global box office.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey