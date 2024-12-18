From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles

Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to spread Christmas joy by taking a role of the Santa Claus in the upcoming movie, The Man with the Bag.
On Tuesday, he was spotted on the set of his new Christmas movie in New York City.
With a stellar acting career spanning over five decades, Arnold has tried a wide range of genres, but it's his comedic roles that have given him recognition and awards.
From his breakout role in Conan the Barbarian to his iconic portrayal of Howard Langston in Jingle All the Way, Arnold has consistently showcased his matchless talent, leaving audiences in stitches.
Let’s take a look at his famous comedy films.
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way:
Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred alongside Sinbad as Howard Langston in the Jingle All the Way.
The 1996 American Christmas family comedy film was directed by Brian Levant.
In the blockbuster movie, Arnold tried to buy the popular Turbo-Man action figure for his son on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve.
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins:
Arnold Schwarzenegger played a character of a fraternal twin brother of Danny DeVito, the duo was separated at birth, in Twins.
The comedic film turned out to be a commercial success, earning $216 million worldwide.
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop:
Kindergarten Cop stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Kimble, a dedicated police detective working undercover as a kindergarten teacher.
As a detective, he was trying to find the wife and child of drug dealer Cullen Crisp.
The hit movie earned 202 million dollar at the global box office.