World

Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan

Hamida Banu returned home 18 months after her grandson recognised her in a YouTube video

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Hamida Banu returned home 18 months after her grandson recognised her in a YouTube video
Hamida Banu returned home 18 months after her grandson recognised her in a YouTube video

Indian missing woman reunites with the family after spending more than two decades in Pakistan.

According to BBC, a missing woman from India named Hamida Banu returned home 22 years after she was trafficked to Pakistan.

Hamida said that she had spent 22 years “as a living corpse," as she was trapped and unable to contact her country in India. She also revealed that she was tricked into going to the neighbouring country in 2002 after accepting what she knew at the time was a job in Dubai.

The 75-year-old told journalists after crossing into India via the land border, “I was deceitfully taken to Pakistan by promising Dubai. I tolerated (the separation) for 23 years.”

Moreover, back in 2002, Hamida decided to financially support her four children after her husband, who worked as a cook in Qatar, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, died.

A recruitment agent who promised her a job in Dubai asked her to pay 20,000 rupees ($250; £200), but instead of Dubai, she was brought to Hyderabad, Pakistan, where she was detained for three months. Later she married a street vendor in Karachi who died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamida made headlines in 2022 after an Indian journalist, Khalfan Shaikh, watched her interview video by Pakistani social media activist Waliullah Maroof on YouTube and shared it on his own platform, from where her grandson recognised her.

Source: Waliullah Maroof
Source: Waliullah Maroof

Following this, the Indian journalist and Pakistani activist arranged a call between Hamida and her family.

Speaking to BBC Punjabi, she said, “My video was shared two years ago. I was not sure if I would reach India. But the Indian embassy called me one year ago, saying, You can go back."

Hamida expressed gratitude after returning back to her children and siblings.

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure