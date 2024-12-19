Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Entertainment

Paul McCartney wraps up his Got Back Tour in London ahead of Christmas on December 19, 2024

  December 19, 2024
Paul McCartney, who rose to fame after working with the Beatles, has a huge fanbase around the globe.

He played bass guitar and the piano for the pop band, and was a lead vocalist along with bandmate John Lennon.

Beatles consisted of John, Paul, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The 82-year old singer is famous for his wide tenor vocal range and melodic approach to bass-playing,

Last week, Paul gave an electrifying [performance in Manchester, England.

"Simply having a Wonderful Christmastime in Manchester! We’ve been travelling around the world and here we are up north again. It’s good to be back! ," he posted pictures from the concert and noted.


Paul McCartney comes to London for Christmas:

Paul McCartney has officially wrapped up his Got Back Tour in London ahead of Christmas.

The Maybe I'm Amazed singer’s mega successful tour was started on April 28, 2022 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, United States, and it was concluded on December 19, 2024 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Paul also sang his hit singles including Now and Then, Come on to Me, In Spite of All the Danger and Egypt Station during his last performance.

