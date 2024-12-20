Selena Gomez shares ‘dreamiest’ part about engagement in new post

Selena Gomez is having the time of her life after engagement with Benny Blanco last week.
The Rare Beauty founder posted some pictures on her official social media account and shared that she “dreamed” of getting engaged to the love of her life.
On Thursday night, Selena posted a selfie on Instagram to flaunt her expensive engagement ring.
In the viral photo, she was wearing a maroon long coat with black turtleneck shirt underneath.
Selena posted another snap of her hand, highlighting the huge diamond ring.
The Only Murders in the Building star penned, “Sorry last post..I’ve just dreamed of this moment my whole life.”
Previously, a source told People about the exciting engagement deets, “It was very her,” adding that Benny planned a picnic with the Rare Beauty founder, which included her favorite meal from Taco Bell, “It was a total surprise to Selena.”
The insider added, “Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones. It’s such a true partnership between them.”
Selena got engaged with Benny on December 11, 2024.