Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares ‘dreamiest’ part about engagement in new post

Selena Gomez got engaged with Benny Blanco on December 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Selena Gomez shares ‘dreamiest’ part about engagement in new post
Selena Gomez shares ‘dreamiest’ part about engagement in new post

Selena Gomez is having the time of her life after engagement with Benny Blanco last week.

The Rare Beauty founder posted some pictures on her official social media account and shared that she “dreamed” of getting engaged to the love of her life.

On Thursday night, Selena posted a selfie on Instagram to flaunt her expensive engagement ring.

In the viral photo, she was wearing a maroon long coat with black turtleneck shirt underneath.

Selena posted another snap of her hand, highlighting the huge diamond ring.

The Only Murders in the Building star penned, “Sorry last post..I’ve just dreamed of this moment my whole life.”

Previously, a source told People about the exciting engagement deets, “It was very her,” adding that Benny planned a picnic with the Rare Beauty founder, which included her favorite meal from Taco Bell, “It was a total surprise to Selena.”

The insider added, “Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones. It’s such a true partnership between them.”

Selena got engaged with Benny on December 11, 2024.

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'