Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

After months of rumors around their tumultuous marriage, Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20.
However, according to reports this decision has been very hard on the Atlas actress while Affleck has moved on very quickly.
Now, a source has told Intouch Weekly that Lopez is leaning on her family for support, who have been providing her with a "constant companion" since the split.
“When Ben first left, they flew into action and made a schedule with her manager and between the four of them they were able to make sure she always had one of them with her,” they told the outlet reffering ti JLO's mother and sisters, Lynda and Leslie.
According to the insider this situation “went on for several months.”
The source went on to share, “They all knew how bad things were for her. Now that time has gone by they have gone back to their own lives, but they call her every single day, without fail, multiple times. Jen defers to their advice as though they’re her therapists. They’re all encouraging her, telling her that she’s come back stronger.”
“She started from rock bottom before and soared and she’ll do it again,” they added.
