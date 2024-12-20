Entertainment

Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas

Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter Kai Trump offered peeks into her recent fun trip

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas

Kai Trump is sharing snaps from her time spent in Las Vegas!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, December 19, the 17-year-old granddaughter of the US President-elect Donald Trump summed up her “fun week” in a carousel of snaps, offering peeks to her followers into her trip.

“Was such a fun week in Vegas!” captioned the avid golf player.

The string of photos kicked off with Kai sitting on an onboard plane seat in a cool sweater that featured the flag of U.S. She paired her cream-colored sweater with a pair of black trousers and beamed at the camera for the snap.

Next slide showcased the YouTuber on golf course at night time where she was dressed in a blue hoodie with black trousers and a beanie.

Meanwhile, the third slide was a clip that saw an American professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, on the course flaunting his skills.

As the slides continued, the carousel featured many more glimpses into Kai Trump’s excitement-filled week.

Several of her fans then dropped their comments on the post.

“Great job, Kai!!! We’d love to talk!!” wrote one.

A second commented, “Glad you had fun! You look so much like your Mom!”

“That's so awesome. Who doesn't love Bryson,” a third expressed.

Kai Trump Instagram:

The enthusiast golfer, Kai Trump, is an active Instagram user and has 791K followers on her official handle under the username @kaitrumpgolfer. Kai’s social media account is a reflection of her fun activities and peeks into her golf ventures.

Kai Trump Height:

Kai Trump’s height is 5 feet 9 inches which is equivalent to 175 cm. 

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'
Shakira reveals key role of pal Chris Martin in Gerard Piqué split
Shakira reveals key role of pal Chris Martin in Gerard Piqué split