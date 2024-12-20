Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas

Kai Trump is sharing snaps from her time spent in Las Vegas!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, December 19, the 17-year-old granddaughter of the US President-elect Donald Trump summed up her “fun week” in a carousel of snaps, offering peeks to her followers into her trip.
“Was such a fun week in Vegas!” captioned the avid golf player.
The string of photos kicked off with Kai sitting on an onboard plane seat in a cool sweater that featured the flag of U.S. She paired her cream-colored sweater with a pair of black trousers and beamed at the camera for the snap.
Next slide showcased the YouTuber on golf course at night time where she was dressed in a blue hoodie with black trousers and a beanie.
Meanwhile, the third slide was a clip that saw an American professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, on the course flaunting his skills.
As the slides continued, the carousel featured many more glimpses into Kai Trump’s excitement-filled week.
Several of her fans then dropped their comments on the post.
“Great job, Kai!!! We’d love to talk!!” wrote one.
A second commented, “Glad you had fun! You look so much like your Mom!”
“That's so awesome. Who doesn't love Bryson,” a third expressed.
Kai Trump Instagram:
The enthusiast golfer, Kai Trump, is an active Instagram user and has 791K followers on her official handle under the username @kaitrumpgolfer. Kai’s social media account is a reflection of her fun activities and peeks into her golf ventures.
Kai Trump Height:
Kai Trump’s height is 5 feet 9 inches which is equivalent to 175 cm.