UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

The UK is expected to experience rain and strong winds this weekend as the Christmas holidays begin.
As per Sky News, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 85mph in some parts of the UK.
Considering this, the Met Office is advising people to be ready for disruptive weather.
A weather system with low atmospheric pressure will move across the northernmost areas of the UK on Saturday.
As per the sources, the weather alert for strong winds has been issued for specific areas including Scotland, much of Northern Ireland, north Wales and north-west England.
A second wind warning will be in effect from midnight on Sunday. This warning covers Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and all of western England.
Weather conditions in Scotland are expected to cause disruptions to travel, including roads, trains, flights and ferry services.
Rebekah Hicks, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said in a statement, “This period of disruptive weather coincides with a busy period on UK roads as the festive getaway starts for many.”
The statement added, “The area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds on Saturday, with a chance of significant disruption especially to transport networks across the north, including the potential for ferry cancellations.”
On the other hand, the weather on Christmas Eve will be relatively mild and windy, with some rain or light drizzle expected, especially in western areas.