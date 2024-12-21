Trending

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Popular Jannat Mirza is known for creating content on the easily accessible platform TikTok

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Jannat Mirza, the popular social media sensation, revealed she prefers TikTok over cinematic releases. 

Mirza appeared as a guest on the Girls Only podcast where she was asked whether to star in a film than pursuing a career in movies. 

The TikToker continued, “The young generation does not want to go to cinemas as tickets are all expensive and youngsters want to stay home and scroll through Tiktok and will choose TikTok over cinema any day."

“When I started TiKTok I used to make cringe videos. At that time the trend was only cringe videos and they were considered okay,” Mirza explained. 

“I still have those videos but I cannot go back and watch them,” she further elaborated. 

On the personal front, Mirza recently called off her engagement with ex-fiance Umer Butt, which gained a lot of traction on social media.

She explained the decision was not made lightly, "I think I was not ready for the breakup; why would I be ready for such a thing? But yes, I was not afraid of it, I was happy after that. My decision to end the relationship was not impulsive. The thing that could happen in the future has happened before.

Jannat Mirza concluded, "We talked about it before ending it. I could not live in such a relationship. I have a strong support system, including my parents and sisters."

