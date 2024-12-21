Trending

Hania Amir kicks off wedding season in style

Pakistani actress Hania Amir exudes radiance in a beige saree for a wedding function

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Hania Amir was an absolute ray of sunshine during a glitzy wedding function.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the dimple queen casts a spell instantly over her 17 M followers.

The Parwaz Hai Junoon actor proved she is surely a fashion icon and a true inspiration when it comes to serving absolute wedding lewks.

For the evening, the Janaan star exuded sheer elegance in a beige saree. She paired the stunning outfit with a matching sleeveless blouse.


In the jewellery department, the superstar planned to amp up her style game with gold dangling earrings and a set of bangles while her kohl-filled eyes added more appeal to her outfit.

During one of the clips shared, Hania was spotted effortlessly carrying a shawl to beat the winter chills. 

Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour all the love on Hania’s outfit for the night.

One ardent fan in awe wrote, “Seriously man!! You are the prettiest.”

“Stunning,” another user chimed.

“Cuteness overloaded,” a third fan noted.

Hania’s industry friend Maya Ali also commented on the superstar’s saree look saying, “Mashallah.”

On the work front, Hania Amir made waves with her acting in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, alongside Fahad Mustafa. 

