Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Katy Perry’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom proved to be her biggest fan at ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime, at Central Hall Westminster.

During the concert, Perry rocked the stage with her hits like Dark Horse, Roar, and Firework.

And while she performed Daisies, Bloom was spotted holding his mobile phone and sweetly filming her fiancée.

Orlando cheered on Perry along with his parent, who attended her concert for the first time.

Soon after the concert, the loved-up moment of couple made rounds on social media with many gushing over their bond.

One user wrote, “couple goals.”

While another noted, “Orlando is absolutely infatuated with Katy.”

“The way that Orlando looks at Katy when she is performing is giving me the actual feels!” added the third.

The fourth penned ,”Katy and Orland are so cute.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first sparked dating rumors in January 2016, when they were seen dancing together at a Golden Globes after party.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020.

