Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set

‘Home Alone’ casts Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O’Hara in main roles

  • December 22, 2024
Daniel Stern has revealed a jaw-dropping act that Joe Pesci did decades ago to Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 67-year-old Breaking Away actor reflected on playing the role of Marv Murchins, a mischievous but mindless thief, in the 1990’s hit holiday film Home Alone.

In the midst of sharing never-before-known details and his experience, the actor spilled a shocking act done on set by Pesci, who portrayed the character of Harry Lime in the movie.

He shared that while filming one of the scenes in which Harry threatens to bite Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) finger off, Pesci took the scene a little too far by actually “biting” the finger of then-10-year-old Culkin, leaving a scar on his hand.

"Joe is wonderful, and I love him — he's a dear friend. But he's a scary dude!” said Daniel Stern.

He continued, "He was carrying it all. We were trying in the first movie to try to actually be scary to start with and then you realize we're idiots."

Home Alone follows the story of “an eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.”

The movie was released on November 16, 1990, and also cast Macaulay Culkin’s brother Kieran Culkin as his cousin.

